(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI, March 24 Most Gulf stock markets edged up
in early trade on Tuesday and Oman's bourse was among the top
gainers after Sultan Qaboos returned home "in complete health"
on Monday from an eight-month medical stay in Germany.
Qaboos, 74, has been absolute ruler of the Arabian peninsula
state since 1970, but his absence in Germany since July had led
to growing concern about his health.
The Muscat index climbed 0.6 percent as most traded
stocks rose. Bank Muscat was the main support, jumping
2.7 percent to 0.528 rial. NBK Capital this week updated the
stock's fair value estimate to 0.770 rial following a bonus
share issue, with a "buy" recommendation.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Dubai climbed 0.7 percent as
builder Arabtec rose 1.2 percent after winning a $283
million contract from Saudi Aramco to build 380 villas in Saudi
Arabia.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi, up 1.3 percent,
supported that emirate's market, which climbed 0.4
percent. Aldar Properties, which will register
shareholders for a dividend payment on Thursday, jumped 3.8
percent.
Qatar's index edged up 0.3 percent on the back of
lenders Qatar National Bank and Qatar Islamic Bank
, up 2.1 and 1.1 percent respectively. Kuwait
edged down 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)