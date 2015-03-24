(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt)
DUBAI, March 24 Saudi Arabia's stock index edged
up in early trade on Tuesday despite a minor panic in the real
estate sector triggered by a plan to tax undeveloped land.
Egypt's market rose broadly.
The main Saudi index climbed 0.6 percent as food
maker Savola Group extended its rebound, jumping 3.5
percent.
Another major support was Saudi Cement Co, which
rose 3.3 percent. Other cement stocks were also strong and
modular building producer Red Sea Housing Services
rose 4.0 percent after the Riyadh government took a major step
towards implementing its stalled housing programme.
Aiming to push more land out into the market, the cabinet on
Monday approved a proposal to tax undeveloped land in urban
areas. Much urban land is currently owned by wealthy individuals
or firms who prefer holding it as a store of value, or trading
it for speculative profits, to the process of developing it.
It is unclear if the tax will apply to property developers,
some of which have large land banks, but investors started
dumping the stocks in the belief that land prices will be forced
down by the tax.
Dar Al Arkan, on of the biggest Saudi Arabian
developers, tumbled 4.5 percent and Emaar Economic City
was down 4.7 percent.
Egypt's bourse added 0.7 percent with most stocks
posting small gains. El Shams Housing and Urbanization
climbed 1.2 percent after posting a 19 percent increase in 2014
net profit.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)