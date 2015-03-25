DUBAI, March 25 Stable oil prices and a lack of
corporate news may leave most Gulf stock markets moving sideways
on Wednesday, while in Saudi Arabia there may be more
adjustments prompted by the government's plan to tax undeveloped
urban land.
Brent crude is nearly flat in Asian trade on
Wednesday morning, supported by strengthening European
manufacturing data, while U.S. oil has edged down 0.2
percent on inventory build-up.
Oil's dip this month and subsequent recovery were tracked by
most Gulf stock markets.
"The recovery is facing profit-taking from higher levels,"
NBAD Securities said in a note on Wednesday, referring to
Dubai's bourse, which edged up 0.3 percent in the last
session.
Qatar's market, however, may already be gearing up
for first-quarter results. Top lender Qatar National Bank
jumped 2.4 percent on Tuesday after announcing it
would post earnings on April 8.
In Saudi Arabia, construction firms and cement makers may
extend their rally on hopes that the planned tax on undeveloped
urban land will boost residential development.
On global markets, Asian stocks stalled on Wednesday morning
following declines on Wall Street. The strength of the dollar,
which earlier in the month soared to multi-year highs against
its peers, has become a concern due to its potential negative
impact on U.S. corporate earnings.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)