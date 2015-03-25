(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI, March 25 Most Gulf stock markets moved
little in early trade on Wednesday in the absence of fresh
catalysts or cues from the oil market, where prices have at
least temporarily stabilised.
Brent crude inched up 0.1 percent on Wednesday
morning, supported by strengthening European manufacturing data,
while U.S. oil edged down 0.3 percent on an inventory
build-up.
Dubai's stock index fell 1.3 percent in low-volume
trade which focused on real estate developer Emaar Properties
, down 2.6 percent. But Dubai Parks and Resorts
bucked the trend and jumped 2.2 percent.
Abu Dhabi was nearly flat, but investment firm Waha
Capital jumped 4.0 percent after its shareholders
approved a 0.30 dirham dividend for 2014.
Chairman Hussain Jasim Al Nowais told the meeting that Waha
planned further investments in high growth sectors such as
healthcare, education, energy and infrastructure, while its
capital markets division was looking to expand into investment
management, according to the company's statement.
Qatar's index edged down 0.4 percent because of
Islamic lenders Qatar Islamic Bank and Masraf Al Rayan
, down 2.5 and 1.0 percent respectively.
Oman was nearly flat, while Kuwait slipped
0.2 percent. But the country's biggest lender, National Bank of
Kuwait, climbed 1.2 percent on the last day when its
shares entitle their holders to a 5 percent bonus share issue.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)