(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, March 26 Middle East stock markets fell
sharply in early trade on Thursday after Saudi Arabia and allies
launched air strikes in Yemen, edging towards a fresh proxy war
with Iran. But the Saudi market came well off its lows after an
initial plunge.
Saudi Arabia's main index tumbled more than 4
percent in the opening minutes of trade but quickly stabilised
and was down only 1.8 percent after 15 minutes. On Wednesday, it
lost 5.0 percent as preparations for the military strike became
apparent.
Dubai's index, the most volatile in the region
because of leverage and the dominance of short-term investors,
tumbled 4.3 percent to 3,288 points in a broad sell-off. It
dropped below technical support at the January low of 3,358
points, leaving no chart support before the December low of
2,993 points.
"Obviously, it creates uncertainty and markets don't like
uncertainty," said Shakeel Sarwar, head of asset management at
Securities & Investment Co in Bahrain.
But he added: "If the situation remains contained and does
not spread out, the markets will stabilise or even rebound"
within a few days.
Abu Dhabi's stock market fell 1.9 percent, while
Qatar's bourse lost 1.6 percent. Benchmarks in Kuwait
and Oman dropped 2.9 and 2.6 percent
respectively.
Kuwait underperformed after Minister of Commerce and
Industry Abdulmohsen al-Madaj resigned on Wednesday, becoming
the second cabinet minister to quit this month after facing
public criticism. His departure underlined political tensions
that have slowed economic development of the country.
Egypt's market was down 2.6 percent after the Cairo
government said it was providing political and military support
for the Saudi-led operation in Yemen.
Warplanes attacked the Yemeni capital Sanaa's airport and
its al Dulaimi military airbase on Thursday after the Houthi
militia and its army allies advanced towards the city of Aden a
day earlier.
Yemen's slide toward civil war has made the country a front
in mostly Sunni Saudi Arabia's rivalry with Shi'ite Iran, which
Riyadh accuses of stirring up sectarian strife throughout the
region and in Yemen with its support for the Houthi militia.
The crisis now risks spiraling into a proxy war with Shi'ite
Iran backing the Houthis, and Saudi Arabia and the other
regional Sunni Muslim monarchies supporting Yemeni President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
However, it is not clear that even major intervention in
Yemen by Saudi Arabia and its allies would do significant
long-term damage to their economies and markets, given Yemen's
isolation, Gulf states' lack of economic exposure to Yemen, and
governments' firm control over their domestic security.
Many analysts attributed Wednesday's slide of the Saudi
bourse more to profit-taking and concern about upcoming
first-quarter earnings than to the geopolitical situation.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)