(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI, March 29 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia
and Egypt rose in early trade on Sunday as panic over the
military conflict in Yemen, which prompted sell-offs last week,
subsided.
The intervention in Yemen may be protracted; a Gulf
diplomatic official told Reuters on Saturday that while the Arab
alliance initially plans a month-long campaign, the operation
could last five or six months.
But while the start of the operation triggered profit-taking
by retail investors last week, many analysts think the Gulf
states will be able to confine the conflict to Yemen's borders,
as they have with past instability in that country. The
operation may cost the Saudi government billions of dollars but
with over $700 billion of net foreign assets, it can afford the
cost.
The main Saudi index climbed 1.7 percent, largely
because of property developer Jabal Omar, which surged
5.4 percent. The company said on Thursday it had sold
residential units worth 70.1 million riyals ($18.7 million) and
would use the proceeds to fund further construction.
Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co jumped 3.1 percent
after it restarted its olefins plant in Jubail following an
extended shutdown. Its parent company Saudi Basic Industries
gained 1.0 percent.
Egypt's bourse climbed 1.0 percent in another broad
rally. Real estate company Amer Group rose 1.0 percent
after announcing it had begun construction of a 150 million
dinar ($211 million) resort on Jordan's Dead Sea coast.
Electro Cables Egypt jumped 2.9 percent after
posting a 466 percent increase in 2014 net profit.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)