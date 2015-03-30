DUBAI, March 30 Renewed weakness in oil prices ahead of a deadline on Iran nuclear talks may dampen Gulf investor sentiment on Monday, although Credit Suisse's upgrade of markets in the United Arab Emirates could boost the mood in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Oil prices fell on Monday, extending steep losses from the previous session, as Iran and six world powers tried to reach a deal that could add oil to the market if sanctions against Tehran are lifted.

The two sides aim to reach a preliminary agreement by Tuesday.

Brent crude has dropped 0.7 percent and U.S. oil fell 1.4 percent.

A deal with Iran would also be a political blow to Saudi Arabia which sees it as a main rival in the region and a supporter of the Houthi militia in Yemen who have become a target of a military campaign led by Riyadh.

Sentiment might be better in the UAE after Credit Suisse on Sunday upgraded the country's equity markets to overweight from neutral, arguing that worries over the impact of lower oil prices on economic growth was excessive.

Also, Kuwait's National Industries Group which is cross-listed in Dubai may rise on Monday after nearly tripling its 2014 profit and proposing a cash dividend of 0.012 dinar per share, its first payout since 2008.

However, another Kuwaiti company listed in Dubai, logistics firm Agility , may come under pressure after it trimmed its proposed cash dividend for 2014 to 0.035 dinar from 0.04 dinar a year earlier.

Saudi Arabia's Savola Group may weigh on the market as it goes ex-dividend.

On global markets, Asian stocks edged up but commodity-driven Australia fell as investors prepared for a short Easter week and a U.S. jobs report that could affect the timing of the first hike in interest rates there. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)