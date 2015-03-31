(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI, March 31 Bears appeared to be winning a
tug-of-war in Saudi Arabia's stock market during early trade on
Tuesday after oil prices extended losses, while Egypt's bourse
rose, led by real estate stocks.
Brent and U.S. oil dropped about 2 percent each as Iran and
six world powers ramped up the pace of negotiations to reach a
preliminary deal by the end of the day that could ease sanctions
and allow more Iranian crude onto world markets.
Saudi Arabia's stock index gave up early gains and
fell 0.9 percent as heavyweight banks and petrochemicals fell.
Al Rajhi Bank, the leading retail player whose
earnings have been affected by a regulatory cap on consumer
finance fees introduced last year, dropped 2.6 percent.
Saudi Basic Industries, the kingdom's top
petrochemicals producer, lost 0.8 percent.
Also, a number of stocks traded without dividends on
Tuesday. Saudi Real Estate, down 3.2 percent, Kingdom
Holding, which fell 1.2 percent, and several cement
makers weighed on the market.
Meanwhile, Egypt's market climbed 0.3 percent even
as the biggest index component, Commercial International Bank
, went ex-dividend and fell 1.4 percent.
Property stocks were particularly strong with Medinet Nasr
Housing and Heliopolis Housing jumping 4.0
and 3.9 percent respectively.
The Cairo government has stepped up efforts to address the
shortage of housing in the country and this month announced
plans to build a new capital city from scratch. It has also
resolved some long-running disputes over land allocations made
by previous cabinets.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)