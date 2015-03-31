(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI, March 31 Bears appeared to be winning a tug-of-war in Saudi Arabia's stock market during early trade on Tuesday after oil prices extended losses, while Egypt's bourse rose, led by real estate stocks.

Brent and U.S. oil dropped about 2 percent each as Iran and six world powers ramped up the pace of negotiations to reach a preliminary deal by the end of the day that could ease sanctions and allow more Iranian crude onto world markets.

Saudi Arabia's stock index gave up early gains and fell 0.9 percent as heavyweight banks and petrochemicals fell. Al Rajhi Bank, the leading retail player whose earnings have been affected by a regulatory cap on consumer finance fees introduced last year, dropped 2.6 percent.

Saudi Basic Industries, the kingdom's top petrochemicals producer, lost 0.8 percent.

Also, a number of stocks traded without dividends on Tuesday. Saudi Real Estate, down 3.2 percent, Kingdom Holding, which fell 1.2 percent, and several cement makers weighed on the market.

Meanwhile, Egypt's market climbed 0.3 percent even as the biggest index component, Commercial International Bank , went ex-dividend and fell 1.4 percent.

Property stocks were particularly strong with Medinet Nasr Housing and Heliopolis Housing jumping 4.0 and 3.9 percent respectively.

The Cairo government has stepped up efforts to address the shortage of housing in the country and this month announced plans to build a new capital city from scratch. It has also resolved some long-running disputes over land allocations made by previous cabinets. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)