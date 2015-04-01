(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI, April 1 Gulf stock markets edged down in
early trade on Wednesday as oil fell further following the
extension of nuclear talks with Iran, and after United Arab
Emirates energy firm TAQA booked a big 2014 loss due
to oil's slump.
Oil futures edged lower in Asian trade amid speculation that
a last-minute deal over Iran's nuclear programme would be
reached that could allow more Iranian crude onto world markets.
Brent was down 0.3 percent and U.S. oil fell 0.4
percent.
Abu Dhabi's index fell 0.7 percent and TAQA, also
known as Abu Dhabi National Energy Co, tumbled its daily 10
percent limit in very thin trade.
The state-owned oil explorer and power supplier on Wednesday
reported a net loss of 3.01 billion dirhams ($820 million) for
2014 compared with a loss of 2.52 billion dirhams in 2013. TAQA
also said it would not pay dividends for 2014 and would cut its
capital expenditures this year.
Another Abu Dhabi energy firm, Dana Gas, dropped
2.5 percent.
Dubai's index inched down 0.1 percent because of
Dubai Islamic Bank, which slipped 0.3 percent after
offering to pay cash for the remaining 13.5 percent of shares in
mortgage lender Tamweel, which it wants to fully take over. The
bank had previously sought to do so through a share swap.
Qatar's bourse edged down 0.5 percent as blue chip
Qatar National Bank fell 1.5 percent. Kuwait
slipped 0.4 percent because of ex-dividend Ahli United Bank
, which dropped 3.5 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)