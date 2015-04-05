DUBAI, April 5 The deal between Iran and world
powers on its disputed nuclear programme may pressure Gulf stock
markets on Sunday but some individual stocks could benefit from
the prospect of the Iranian economy opening up.
The agreement on curbing Iran's nuclear programme, reached
late on Thursday, will - if confirmed in a final deal by a June
30 deadline - begin to ease economic sanctions on Iran. It would
eventually allow more Iranian oil into the market, perhaps from
2016.
Brent oil fell nearly 4.0 percent to $54.95 on
Thursday in reaction to the deal, and it could remain soft this
week when trading resumes after Easter holidays. This is
negative for Gulf stock markets in general, especially
petrochemical shares.
But some companies would benefit from a strong Iranian
economy and freer trade with Iran. Dubai would probably become a
jumping-off point for foreign companies going back into Iran,
lifting the emirate's economy.
Transport and logistics firms, including Dubai's Air Arabia
and Kuwait's Jazeera Airways and logistics
firm Agility, are among possible beneficiaries.
"When the international situation is resolved and
restrictions are lifted, we'll be among the first ones in
there," Agility's chief executive Sultan Tarek told Reuters late
last year.
Lower oil prices would benefit Egypt's stock market overall
by slashing state subsidy costs and keeping a lid on inflation.
Dubai-listed construction firm Arabtec will have a
profit margin not exceeding 7.5 percent for its project to build
homes in Egypt, a company spokesman said on Saturday. This could
disappoint some investors who had been hoping unrealistically
for fatter margins.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)