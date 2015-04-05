(Updates with markets opening)
DUBAI, April 5 Dubai's stock market led Gulf
bourses higher in early trade on Sunday as investors reacted to
Iran's deal with world powers on its disputed nuclear programme.
If confirmed in a final agreement by a June 30 deadline, the
nuclear deal could eventually hurt Gulf economies to some degree
by lifting international sanctions and allowing more Iranian oil
onto the market, pushing down crude prices. Brent oil
plunged nearly 4.0 percent on Thursday in an initial reaction to
the deal.
But the agreement - if received positively by major Gulf
Arab governments - could also reduce geopolitical tensions,
encouraging more foreign portfolio investment throughout the
region.
Dubai's economy in particular would probably benefit as the
emirate became a jumping-off point for foreign companies and
traders going back into Iran.
The main Dubai stock index climbed 1.6 percent in
early trade on Sunday. Air Arabia, which could see
increased business if transport links to Iran expand, surged 2.8
percent.
Property shares dominated activity in Dubai with DAMAC
, the most active stock, surging 8.9 percent after the
firm said it would consider taking an equity stake in a project
to build a 50-storey mixed-use tower in central London - which
would be its entry into the British market.
Shares in another likely beneficiary of an opening of Iran's
economy, Kuwait logistics firm Agility, gained 1.3
percent. The Kuwait market index edged up 0.5 percent.
Abu Dhabi's market rose 0.7 percent, led by blue chip
First Gulf Bank, up 1.4 percent, while Qatar
edged up 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)