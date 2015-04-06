(Updates with Saudi, Egyptian markets open)

DUBAI, April 6 Saudi Arabia's stock market rebounded moderately on Monday after an uptick in oil prices, while Egypt became more stable following a bout of heavy profit-taking.

The Saudi stock index sank 1.7 percent on Sunday because of the prospect of lower oil prices after world powers reached a preliminary nuclear deal with Iran, which could lead to a lifting of sanctions on Tehran and more Iranian oil supplied to the market. Brent oil plunged nearly 4.0 percent on Thursday.

But Brent rebounded 2.2 percent to $56.15 a barrel on Monday morning, encouraging cautious buying-back of Saudi stocks.

The Saudi stock index climbed 0.6 percent in early trade as top petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries rose 1.5 percent. Saudi Kayan, another company in the sector, gained 1.0 percent.

Egypt's index, which tumbled 3.2 percent on Sunday as a three-week spate of heavy profit-taking continued, was down only 0.2 percent early on Monday.

Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding was the most heavily traded stock after shareholders approved proposals including plans for the company to expand into new sectors such as power, transport and logistics. The stock was flat at 1.04 Egyptian pounds.

The Egyptian index has tumbled 15 percent from February's multi-year peak and is down 3.9 percent year-to-date, though it is still up 26 percent from the end of 2013.

One reason for the pull-back has been disappointing economic data; the non-oil private sector shrank in March for the third month in a row, though at a slower pace than the previous month's contraction, a purchasing managers' survey showed on Sunday. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)