DUBAI, April 7 Gulf stock markets may have a firm tone on Tuesday after a strong rebound by oil prices overnight, although low turnover in Saudi Arabia suggests that bourse does not have the energy for a major rally.

Bent crude jumped nearly 6 percent on Monday to $58.24 a barrel, its highest since March 27, as traders decided Iran would not raise oil exports quickly despite its nuclear deal and that a rise in U.S. oil inventories might be slowing.

Oil eased back to $57.52 on Tuesday morning after Goldman Sachs suggested prices would remain low for months, but it is still at least $1 above its levels when Gulf bourses were open on Monday.

Saudi Arabia's stock market rebounded 0.3 percent on Monday and could add to those gains on Tuesday. However, Monday's turnover was the lowest since November and the index closed well off its highs, suggesting the market remains technically weak.

Almarai, the Gulf's largest dairy firm, may rise after reporting a 12 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit - within the range of analyst forecasts - on an 11.7 percent increase in sales, which were aided by strong growth in its poultry, dairy and juice segments. It predicted profit growth would continue in coming quarters.

Egypt's stock market could fall further after dropping 1.2 percent on Monday; it has shown no clear sign of pulling out of a three-week profit-taking bout which has dragged it 15 percent off February's multi-year peak.

However the index, which last closed at 8,508 points, has strong chart support at the December low of 8,125 points, which would be a logical place for investors who still believe in Egypt's long-term economic recovery to buy back.

Asian stocks are firm on Tuesday following a positive lead from Wall Street. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)