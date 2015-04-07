(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI, April 7 Gulf stock markets rose modestly
in early trade on Tuesday after a strong rebound by oil prices
overnight. Moderate trading volumes suggested little energy
behind the gains.
Bent crude jumped nearly 6 percent on Monday to
$58.24 a barrel, its highest since March 27, although it had
partially dropped back to $57.22 on Tuesday morning.
Dubai's stock index edged up 0.4 percent, mostly on
the back of speculative small-cap shares. Gulf Finance House
jumped 6.0 percent in very heavy trade after a 15
percent leap on Monday.
The Qatari index climbed 0.5 percent as petrochemical
producer Industries Qatar, sensitive to oil prices,
gained 0.9 percent and Barwa Real Estate rose 1.0
percent.
Kuwait's market was little changed except for Gulf
Finance House, which followed its Dubai-listed shares,
and Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic retail
bank, which rose 2.3 percent. The stock has been strong since
April 1 when the Gulf Daily news quoted chief executive Ahmed
Abdul Rahim as saying it expected to return to profitability
this year.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)