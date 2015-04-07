(Updates with Saudi, Egypt markets open)
DUBAI, April 7 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose
on the back of stronger oil prices early on Tuesday, while Egypt
began rebounding after a three-week bout of heavy profit-taking.
Bent crude jumped nearly 6 percent on Monday to
$58.24 a barrel, its highest since March 27, although it had
partially dropped back to $57.52 on Tuesday morning.
The Saudi stock index climbed 1.4 percent to 8,735
points early in its Tuesday session. On Sunday it had tested and
held chart support at the March low of 8,497 points, which may
now be at least a short-term bottom for the market.
Dar Al Arkan, the most heavily traded stock,
climbed 3.1 percent and Emaar Economic City jumped 5.7
percent. Both property developers are bouncing after suffering
steep falls since late March, when authorities said they planned
to tax undeveloped land.
Saudi stocks rose across many sectors, with petrochemical
firm Saudi Kayan up 1.9 percent and Jouf Cement
gaining 2.3 percent.
The Egyptian stock index, which sank on Monday to
15 percent below February's multi-year peak, rebounded 2.1
percent on Tuesday morning.
Among major gainers, Global Telecom rose 3.6
percent to 3.42 Egyptian pounds, breaking the end-March peak of
3.39 pounds. This triggered a minor double bottom formed by the
lows since late March and pointing up to 3.58 pounds.
