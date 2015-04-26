(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI, April 26 Most Gulf stock markets rose in
early trade on Sunday after Brent oil hit a 4-1/2-month high and
global equities rallied.
Brent crude rose on Friday because of continued
fighting in Yemen and, although U.S. crude fell on
concerns about another upcoming stock build, both benchmarks
posted weekly gains.
Meanwhile, positive earnings and a break-through in Greece's
debt drama boosted stock markets in Europe and the United
States.
Dubai's equities index added 0.4 percent as most
stocks rose and trading focused on Bahraini investment firm Gulf
Finance House, which surged 11.7 percent, extending its
recovery from record lows hit last month. The company completed
a capital reduction last week, opening the way for possible
dividend payments in future.
Property developer DAMAC climbed 1.0 percent
after announcing on Sunday it had a development site on Al Reem
island in Abu Dhabi and the project there, which was awaiting
approvals, would have a sales value of about 1 billion dirhams
($272 million). It provided no further details.
Retail start-up Marka jumped 2.4 percent. The
firm said on Sunday its acquisition of a 60 percent stake in
children's entertainment centre network Cheeky Monkeys had cost
about 30 million dirhams and would boost its revenues by 17.3
million dirhams this year, 35.5 million next year and 46.1
million in 2017.
Abu Dhabi's market added 0.5 percent thanks to Abu
Dhabi Commercial Bank, which jumped 2.5 percent. The
lender posted a 31 percent leap in first-quarter profit last
week, beating analysts' forecasts.
Kuwait inched up 0.1 percent while Oman was
nearly flat.
Qatar's bourse, however, slipped 0.1 percent largely
because of top lender Qatar National Bank, which lost
0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)