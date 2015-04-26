(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI, April 26 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose
in early trade on Sunday, supported by stronger oil prices,
while Egypt's bourse edged down.
Brent crude hit a 4-1/2-month high of $65.80 on
Friday because of continued fighting in Yemen and, although U.S.
crude fell on concerns about another upcoming stock
build, both benchmarks posted weekly gains.
The main Saudi equities index added 0.6 percent on
Sunday morning and petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries
(SABIC), which is poised to benefit from stronger oil,
was the main support, rising 1.9 percent.
Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem)
jumped 3.1 percent, extending gains since it said last week that
it had finished testing a new plastics plant owned by an
affiliate..
Petrochemicals and metals firm National Industrialisation Co
(Tasnee) rose 1.4 percent after announcing it had
picked contractors to build a titanium sponge plant for its
majority-owned Cristal subsidiary.
Retailer Jarir Marketing, which said on Sunday it
had launched a new showroom in the city of Jazan, climbed 1.3
percent.
Meanwhile, Egypt's market edged down 0.5 percent
with most stocks in the red.
Egypt said on Saturday it had extended by three months a
state of emergency imposed on parts of northern Sinai in October
after Islamist militants stepped up attacks in the peninsula
bordering Israel, Gaza and the Suez Canal.
