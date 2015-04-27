DUBAI, April 27 Strong oil prices may support
Gulf stock markets on Monday, although the latest batch of
first-quarter earnings reports from Qatar and Dubai contained no
positive surprises.
Brent crude held near a 4-1/2 month high above $65 a
barrel on Monday, supported by concerns about the fighting in
Yemen potentially disrupting Middle East supplies and signs that
U.S. shale output may have started to decline.
The number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil has fallen
for a record 20 weeks in a row to the lowest level since 2010,
according to Baker Hughes data.
Bourses in Saudi Arabia and Dubai closed at their highest
levels this year on Sunday thanks in part to oil's rally last
week. Investor sentiment may remain positive in the region if
crude holds current levels or advances further, while any
pull-back may trigger profit-taking in equities.
"UAE (United Arab Emirates) and Saudi will look (this week)
to consolidate what has been an impressive month while corporate
earnings and the fluctuating oil price are watched closely in
order not to get caught with another wave of selling," Dubai's
Al Masah Capital said in a note on Sunday.
"However, buyers are certainly in a much better place than
they were at the beginning of the month, so they will look to
keep momentum on their side."
Dubai's index, which last closed at 4,172 points,
faces strong technical resistance at its 200-day average, now at
4,255 points.
Saudi Arabia's index, which rose to 9,725 points on
Sunday, is close to breaking through resistance in the
9,572-9,745 point area, where the 200-day average roughly
coincides with the March peak.
Corporate earnings published after Sunday's close were not
very impressive, however.
Bourse operator Dubai Financial Market (DFM)
reported a 69 percent drop in first-quarter net profit as
trading volumes fell. The firm made 67.7 million dirhams ($18.4
million) in the quarter while HSBC had forecast DFM would earn
78.0 million dirhams.
Qatari property firm Ezdan Holding posted a 13.4
percent increase in first-quarter profit, a slowdown from its
full-year 2014 profit growth of 27 percent.
Another real estate company, United Development,
said its profit rose 8.5 percent in the first quarter; it nearly
doubled last year.
On global markets, Asian stocks have edged up after strong
earnings from a few U.S. high-tech giants, but investors are
cautious ahead of central bank meetings this week in the United
States and Japan and because of the deadlock in creditors' talks
with Greece.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)