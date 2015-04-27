(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, April 27 Most Gulf stock markets rose slightly in early trade on Monday as Brent oil held above $65 per barrel, but Dubai slipped after the emirate's bourse operator posted poor first-quarter results.

Brent crude held near a 4-1/2 month high in Asian trade, supported by concerns about the fighting in Yemen potentially disrupting Middle East oil supplies and signs that U.S. shale output may have started to decline.

Abu Dhabi's stock index added 0.2 percent as oil and gas firm Dana Gas surged 8.3 percent.

Qatar's benchmark climbed 0.3 percent as heavyweight petrochemicals firm Industries Qatar added 0.7 percent.

Qatari property stocks were also positive. Ezdan Holding rose 0.9 percent after posting a 13.4 percent increase in first-quarter profit, while United Development jumped 3.6 percent after its quarterly profit rose 8.5 percent.

Meanwhile, Dubai's index edged down 0.3 percent as bourse operator Dubai Financial Market (DFM) dropped 2.3 percent.

DFM, the only listed stock exchange in the Gulf, reported a 69 percent drop in first-quarter net profit as trading volumes on the bourse fell sharply. The firm made 67.7 million dirhams ($18.4 million) in the quarter while HSBC had forecast DFM would earn 78.0 million dirhams.

But Bahraini investment firm Gulf Finance House, which surged its daily 15 percent limit on Sunday, continued to dominate trading in Dubai and rose 1.9 percent. The company completed a capital reduction last week, opening the way for possible dividend payments in future.

Kuwait's bourse inched up 0.1 percent while Oman was flat. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)