DUBAI, April 27 Saudi Arabia's stock market edged down in early trade on Monday as Brent oil slipped below $65 per barrel and heavyweight Saudi Telecom went ex-dividend. Egypt's market was also soft.

Brent crude slid 0.6 percent to $64.88 per barrel by 0920 GMT, after Saudi Arabia's deputy oil minister said the oil market was "excellent" and the kingdom was keen to maintain its market share.

The main Saudi stock index slipped 0.3 percent to 9,700 points and Saudi Telecom was the main drag, dropping 2.1 percent as its shares stopped carrying a quarterly dividend.

Oil shipper Bahri dropped 2.6 percent after jumping 6.8 percent in the two previous sessions. Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries was nearly flat.

Saudi Arabia's index faces major technical resistance in the 9,572-9,745 point area, where the 200-day average roughly coincides with the March peak.

Egypt's market edged down 0.4 percent with most stocks in the red. Trading volumes in Cairo have been gradually declining since mid-April and the first-quarter earnings season is just beginning. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)