(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI, April 28 Egypt's stock market fell to a
four-month low in early trade on Tuesday as a broad sell-off
prompted by the introduction of a capital gains tax continued.
Saudi Arabia's bourse edged up.
The Cairo index fell 1.9 percent to 8,330 points,
its lowest level since Dec. 18, as nearly all stocks declined.
Market players have blamed the sell-off on regulations
issued this month for taxes on capital gains and dividends. The
new rules have been criticised by the head of the Egyptian stock
exchange among others; he said they were too complex. Fund
managers complain they are too burdensome.
Another concern is Egypt's continuing shortage of foreign
currency, which hurts companies that rely on imports of goods,
feedstock or equipment. Through administrative measures,
authorities appear to have largely stamped out the currency
black market, but this has made it more difficult for some firms
to obtain hard currency.
The Egyptian benchmark has strong technical support at its
December low of 8,125 points.
Meanwhile, the main Saudi index edged up 0.2 percent
to 9,730 points after mild profit-taking in the previous
session.
Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries was
one of the main supports, adding 0.6 percent. Food maker Savola
Group added 1.7 percent.
Saudi Arabia's index faces major technical resistance in the
9,572-9,745 point area, where the 200-day average roughly
coincides with the March peak.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)