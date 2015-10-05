DUBAI Oct 5 Stock markets in the Middle East
look set to rise on Monday because of a stronger global
environment, with Brent oil up 0.5 percent at $48.35 a
barrel and MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
up 1.6 percent.
Big gains appear unlikely, however, as modest trading
volumes in Gulf markets over the past week suggest many
investors remain concerned about the longer-term outlook for oil
prices and banking system liquidity.
Dubai's stock index, which last closed at 3,594
points, faces technical resistance around 3,700 points, which
capped the market throughout September.
In Saudi Arabia, real estate-related shares such as Dar Al
Arkan could continue to attract interest after news
that the government plans to convert a state-owned housing fund
into a bank, the latest measure to spur housing construction.
Insurance shares, which have been among the top gainers in
the last few days on expectations for strong premium growth, may
also remain strong.
National Bank of Oman, the sultanate's
third-largest lender by assets, posted a 6.6 percent rise in
third-quarter net profit to 14.93 million rials ($38.7 million).
That was slightly above analysts' mean prediction of 14.10
million rials, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Purchasing managers' surveys released on Monday showed
non-oil business activity growth slowing slightly in both Saudi
Arabia and the United Arab Emirates during September but
remaining robust.
Egypt continued to grow but also at a slower pace.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)