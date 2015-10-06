DUBAI Oct 6 Gulf stock markets may stay firm on
Tuesday because of a positive global environment, but their
rally may slow as modest trading volumes indicate investors are
not betting on extended uptrends.
Brent oil is at $49.42 a barrel, marginally higher
than its level during the Gulf afternoon on Monday, while Asian
stocks are up 0.8 percent after Wall Street
climbed overnight on talk that the U.S. central bank would
further delay any monetary tightening.
A dovish Fed would be positive for Dubai property stocks in
particular. Nevertheless, banking sector liquidity across the
Gulf is already tightening because of lower government oil
revenues - after hovering around 0.10 percent for over two
years, the United Arab Emirates' overnight interbank rate
has shot up to 0.46 percent in the past several
weeks - and this could start to affect many areas of the
economy, including corporate loans and margin lending for
equities investment.
The Dubai stock index, which last closed at 3,659
points, faces technical resistance around 3,700 points, which
capped the market repeatedly last month.
GFH Financial, which is in any case often Dubai's
most heavily traded stock, may attract some fresh interest after
reporting further progress in settling its debts; it said it had
repaid a further $37.5 million, leaving it with $137 million of
outstanding debt.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)