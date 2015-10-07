DUBAI Oct 7 An overnight leap in oil prices is
set to boost Gulf stock markets on Wednesday, while the start of
the Saudi Arabian third-quarter earnings reporting season may
spur interest in that market.
Brent crude jumped 5.4 percent on Tuesday, closing
above $50 a barrel for the first time in a month, and rose
further to $52.33 in Asian trade on Wednesday morning.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicted in a
report that global oil demand would grow by the most in six
years in 2016 while non-OPEC supply would stall. Overall, the
report suggested a global supply glut might be
easing.[ID:nL3N1270K5}
If oil prices have indeed bottomed out - which remains
uncertain - that would be very good news for Gulf equities,
since much of their weakness in recent months has been due not
to the absolute level of oil prices but to fears that they could
sink further.
High valuations may continue to restrain any extended
rebound by Saudi stocks, but the index, last at 7,462
points, may soon test immediate chart resistance at 7,812
points, where it peaked in mid-September.
Earnings reported by a couple of Saudi banks on Wednesday
appared strong. Banque Saudi Fransi posted a 10.2
percent rise in third-quarter net profit; analysts had been
expecting growth of around 5 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Alinma Bank reported a 13.3 percent rise in
quarterly profit, while analysts had expected roughly flat
earnings.
However, Riyad Bank announced a 16.5 percent fall
in profit that it blamed on declining operating income; analysts
had also predicted flat earnings for Riyad.
Dubai's stock index, which last closed at 3,660
points, looks set to break chart resistance around 3,700 points,
which capped it repeatedly in September. Any break of its recent
range would point it up to around 3,900 points.
Egypt's market has been soft this week because of poor
purchasing managers' data and the move by EFG Hermes to
downgrade the market to neutral. However, strength in Asian
stocks on Wednesday - MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan has gained 1.1 percent - is
likely to buoy Egypt too.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)