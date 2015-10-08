DUBAI Oct 8 Qatar National Bank supported Qatar's stock market in early trade on Thursday after the bank reported higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings, while other Gulf bourses were soft after oil and Asian equity prices pulled back slightly.

The Qatar index was flat in the opening minutes as QNB, the largest lender in the Gulf Arab region, added 0.3 percent. It posted a 6.1 percent increase in third-quarter net profit to 3.11 billion riyals ($854 million); analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 2.94 billion riyals.

Mesaieed Petrochemical, which had jumped 3.3 percent on Wednesday in response to a surge of global oil prices, pulled back 0.7 percent.

Dubai's index edged down 0.6 percent in broad-based profit-taking from Wednesday's gains. GFH Financial, the most heavily traded stock, lost 0.6 percent.

Abu Dhabi pulled back 0.7 percent as Aldar Properties slipped 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)