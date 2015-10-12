DUBAI Oct 12 Saudi Arabian petrochemical shares
may continue rebounding on Monday on the back of firm oil prices
and global equities, although most of the Gulf looks set to stay
sluggish.
Brent oil edged up a further 0.7 percent to $53.0 a
barrel in early Asian trade on Monday, extending a strong
rebound that has encouraged investors to return to Saudi
petchems since late last week. Gulf oil officials sounded
bullish at a conference in Kuwait on Sunday evening, and Qatar's
energy minister declared the oil price had bottomed out.
Analysts' valuations suggest petchems' rally could run
further. For example, Saudi Basic Industries climbed
3.2 percent to 89.25 riyals on Sunday but analysts' median
target price for the stock is 106 riyals, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
The median target for Saudi Kayan, last at 9.60
riyals, is 10.65 riyals; for PetroRabigh, last at
17.95 riyals, it is 20.30 riyals.
The outlook for the overall Saudi stock market is more
uncertain; the index rose 1.9 percent to 7,827 points in
active trade on Sunday but is now testing technical resistance
at 7,812-7,953 points, its highs in September and at the end of
August.
One stock which could attract interest is telecommunications
operator Mobily, whose shares will resume trading
after a one-day suspension pending its response to preliminary
decisions of the market regulator's Committees for the
Resolution of Securities Disputes.
Mobily said late on Sunday that the committee had rejected
investors' demands for compensation for losses suffered as a
result of the company's restatements of its earnings. This may
be taken as positive news by investors, though the company's
legal and business problems are not over.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, trading volumes have mostly been
moderate in recent days as investors remain preocuppied by the
prospect of an economic slowdown in the region next year, and by
a tightening money market environment for banks. This suggests
the strength in global equities may not boost Gulf bourses much
on Monday.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)