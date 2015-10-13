DUBAI Oct 13 Gulf stock markets, particularly
Saudi Arabia, look set to retreat on Tuesday in response to a
renewed plunge of oil prices overnight, which could hit
petrochemical stocks.
Saudi petchems were bought back in the past few days after a
rebound of crude prices caused some investors to bet that oil
had finally bottomed out.
But Monday's plunge, which took Brent crude down 5.3
percent to below $50 a barrel, casts doubt on that hope and may
trigger profit-taking in stocks such as Saudi Basic Industries
, which had jumped 12 percent in the past four days.
The Saudi stock index, which last closed at 7,817
points, had already run into technical resistance at 7,812-7,953
points, its highs in September and at the end of August; a
pull-back from this resistance would not be surprising.
Other Gulf stock markets have been much less responsive to
oil prices in recent days but sentiment in them could be
dampened by any pull-back in Saudi Arabia.
Egypt's stock index is technically bullish after
establishing an uptrend channel from its August low; trading
volume in the past few days has jumped to its highest levels
this year, another positive technical sign.
However, its rebound may slow on Tuesday because of soft
global equity markets, with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down nearly 1
percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)