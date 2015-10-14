DUBAI Oct 14 Middle East stock markets may be
soft on Wednesday in line with the trend for global equities and
as investors become more cautious ahead of a holiday in many
countries on Thursday to mark the Islamic New Year.
With Brent oil still below $50 a barrel and MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down
0.6 percent, there are few reasons to push Middle East markets
up.
However, the fact that they fell only slightly on Tuesday in
response to a plunge of oil prices suggests there is little
downside for now.
Among individual stocks, Qatar Islamic Bank may
attract interest after it reported a 27 percent jump in
third-quarter net profit to 514.9 million riyals ($141.4
million), above analysts' average forecast of 479.4 million
riyals.
However, Abu Dhabi's United Arab Bank reported a
net profit of 72 million dirhams ($19.6 million) for the first
nine months of 2015, sharply down from 498 million dirhams for
the same period of 2014. It said profit was hit by third-quarter
loan provisions of 466 million dirhams "following a significant
increase in loan defaults in UAB's higher risk commercial loan
portfolio".
The provisions may be a signal that smaller United Arab
Emirates banks are starting to feel the pain of tighter
liquidity and deteriorating asset quality due to low oil prices
- and could therefore be a negative omen for the banking sector
as a whole.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)