DUBAI Oct 20 Gulf shares lacked direction in
thin trading on Tuesday, with a weak oil backdrop making
investors shy of increasing risk.
Worries about oversupply and the health of the global
economy kept Brent crude gains capped. It edged up to
$48.88 per barrel after a nearly 3 percent drop in the previous
session.
Dubai's stock index eased 0.2 percent to 3,695
points, keeping to the tight range of 100 points it has traded
in for two weeks.
Shares in Abu Dhabi and Qatar were almost
flat, although Qatar Gas Transport (Nakilat) rose 2.8
percent, dominating trading volumes, after the firm raised its
foreign ownership limit to 49 percent from 25 percent.
Kuwait's benchmark gained 0.3 percent, attempting to
break out of its sideways trend despite the suspension of some
shares on Tuesday. Mostly small caps, these firms have either
not reported earnings for the second quarter, not held
shareholder meetings within the given time or are in the process
of reducing capital.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Catherine Evans)