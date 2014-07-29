MADRID, July 29 Shares in Spanish industrial
testing and inspection services firm Applus slide more
than 9 percent after the company warns of slower revenue growth
in the second half of the year.
"As for our 2014 forecasts, we expect organic revenue growth
at constant exchange rates to be somewhat less than in the first
half," Chief Executive Officer Fernando Basabe says in a
statement.
In its first results since listing on the stock exchange in
May, Applus posted a 2.6 percent rise in first-half revenues to
781 million euros ($1.05 billion) from a year earlier. Organic
revenues at constant exchange rates grew 7.3 percent.
The company says it still expects a positive trend in profit
and cash flow growth. Applus swung to a net profit of 5.9
million euros in the first half of 2014 from a 72.3 million euro
loss a year earlier.
($1 = 0.7442 Euros)
(Reporting By Robert Hetz, writing by Sarah Morris, editing by
Tracy Rucinski)