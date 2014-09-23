LAGOS, Sept 23 Nigerian stocks fell to a four-month closing low of 40,537 points on Tuesday, as a weaker naira hurt by falling global oil prices dampened appetite for equities, dealers said.

The index shed 1.1 percent on the day to its lowest closing level since May 28, dragged down by heavyweight banking and cement stocks.

Shares in Dangote Cement, Nigeria's most capitalised stock, shed 1.73 percent to 221 naira, while Zenith Bank fell 3.64 percent to 23.80 naira. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa and Chijioke Ohuocha)