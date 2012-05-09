Shares of Midas Holdings, which supplies aluminium
components to trains in China, shed as much as 8.5 percent after
the company forecast a significant drop in quarterly net profit.
Midas shares fell to S$0.325, the lowest since end-December.
The company said the expected profit fall in its
first-quarter was mainly due to lower revenue, higher operating
expenses and finance costs, as well as share of losses from an
associated firm, Nanjing SR Puzhen Rail Transport Co Ltd.
OCBC Investment Research forecast Midas' first-quarter
revenue to fall 31 percent and net profit to drop 47 percent
from a year ago, given the challenging conditions in China's
railway sector. It maintained its hold rating and a price target
of S$0.375.
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-COSCO falls on weak results, outlook
outlook
Shares of COSCO Corp (Singapore) Ltd declined
after the Chinese shipbuilder reported a 25 percent drop in
quarterly net profit and warned that business and operating
conditions for the rest of the year would remain challenging.
Brokers cut their forecasts on COSCO and the shares fell as
much as 3.5 percent to S$0.965, the lowest since mid-January,
while the FT ST Mid Cap index lost 0.8 percent. As of
Tuesday's close, the stock had gained 14 percent, in line with
the index.
"Shipbuilding, ship repair and conversion margins will
continue to face downward pressure. Share price will likely
remain in doldrums," UOB Kay Hian said. It cut its price target
to S$0.90 from S$0.93 and retained its sell rating.
The broker said COSCO is eyeing total new offshore contract
wins of $2 billion for 2012, but the company is unlikely to meet
its target of securing orders for 20-25 bulk carriers due to the
current difficult shipping environment.
Out of 21 brokers tracking COSCO, 18 have a sell or strong
sell, two have a hold and one has a strong buy rating.
OCBC Investment Research said more Chinese yards are taking
on repair work to compensate for the lack of shipbuilding
orders, resulting in very competitive pricing. It maintained its
hold rating and S$0.98 price target.
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures fall 0.5 pct
Singapore index futures fell 0.5 percent early on
Wednesday, indicating a lower start for the benchmark Straits
Times Index.
Asian shares fell and the euro stayed under pressure on
Wednesday as Greek politicians struggled to form a government
after elections, raising the risk that a hard-won bailout could
be nullified.
