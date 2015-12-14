* For poll data see
* China, Hong Kong and Taiwan shares to drop in early 2016
* India, Korea and Japan shares to rise from current level
By Siddharth Iyer
BENGALURU, Dec 14 East Asian stocks will take
U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes in their stride and climb
through 2016, Reuters polls across the region found, but China's
economic slowdown and currency volatility will remain a worry.
"Any exposure to the China economy through trade and
financial links will continue to impact corporate earnings and
market risk premiums across the whole region," wrote analysts at
Societe Generale in a note to clients.
Shanghai's Composite Index, still recovering from a
summer plunge, is forecast to end the year at 3,500 points, a
bit higher than Friday's close of 3,434.58.
If realised, that would mark an 8 percent gain for the year,
far more optimistic than predictions in a September poll that
was taken just after Chinese stocks had tanked over 40 percent
in three months.
October's sixth interest rate cut in the space of a year by
China's central bank, to aid a slowing economy, helped the index
catch up with gains in global stock markets over the past two
months.
Forecasts in the poll taken over the past week showed the
index would rise to 3,600 by the middle of next year before
adding another 8 percent to end 2016 at 3,900.
China's yuan hit a 4-1/2-year low on Friday, indicating
Beijing is willing to let the currency depreciate after it was
included in the International Monetary Fund's reserve
basket.
In the past week, Asia saw net foreign selling of $2.3
billion with major institutions seen selling Korean, Taiwanese
and Indian shares heavily.
South Korea's KOSPI index is expected to rise to
2,070 by mid-2016 and then drop 20 points in the second half of
the year. It closed Friday at 1,948.62.
China's slowdown has weighed on expectations for stocks in
across Asia. A dip in stock prices through early next year
before a rally in the second part of 2016 is seen in Taiwan and
Hong Kong equities.
"We expect the performance in the Asia Pacific region to be
driven by robust internal demand growth, and in the case of
India and Japan, the pursuit of reforms," wrote Societe Generale
analysts.
Taiwan's Taiex index, which closed on Friday at
8,115.89, will drop to 7,950 by the middle of next year but then
rally 13 percent to finish 2016 at 9,000.
The poll also suggested Hong Kong's Hang Seng index
will follow a similar trend to the mainland's shares. It is
predicted to be at 22,000 by the middle of next year, up from
Friday's close of 21,464.05, and 23,000 at the end of 2016.
India's benchmark stock index, the BSE Sensex, will
more than regain lost ground over the next year, but analysts
were less optimistic and trimmed their outlook for the second
time in a row.
Indian corporate earnings are expected to improve but the
government passing key reforms, such as the goods and services
tax that transforms India into a single market, through
parliament were deemed as vital to a sustained rally.
Japan's Nikkei index will likely record modest gains
in 2016 as steady earnings, strong corporate governance and the
U.S. economic recovery offset China's economic slowdown, the
poll also found.
