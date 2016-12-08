Dec 8 Reuters has polled over 200 equity analysts and fund
managers over the past week for their views on the outlook for major Asian stock
markets.
GLOBAL
> Global stocks forecast to rise next year, but face risks a-plenty
> here
AMERICAS
> U.S. bull market seen extending into 2017 but Trump a wild card
> Canadian stocks to gain in 2017, but risks multiply
> Brazil stocks seen near all-time high in 2017, outperforming Mexico
EUROPE
> European shares to rise in 2017, political uncertainty poses risks
> UK's FTSE 100 seen defying risks to rise next year
> Russian shares to extend rally into 2017 as economy recovers
ASIA/PACIFIC
> E.Asian stocks in for better 17 if Trump thump turns into Trump bump
> Indian stocks outlook downgraded as banknotes ban hits economy
> Australian shares expected to gain before year-end, rally in 2017
> Japan stocks to rise in 2017 on profit boon from Trump's yen effect
BOND MARKETS
> Super-low bond yields in rear-view mirror but not surge time yet
