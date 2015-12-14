* For poll data see
By Kailash Bathija and Rahul Karunakar
BENGALURU, Dec 14 India's stocks are expected to
more than regain recent lost ground over the coming year, a
Reuters poll found, but analysts trimmed their outlook for the
second time in six months in a reflection of the slow pace of
reforms and global headwinds.
Tracking a global selloff, Indian shares have lost about 5
percent since August and are nearly 9 percent lower so far in
2015, hurt also by the government's inability to pass key bills
on tax and land acquisition reforms.
Still, Monday's poll taken over the past week showed the
Sensex is likely to recover and rise to 27,500 by
end-June 2016, an increase of 10 percent from Friday's close but
is almost exactly where it started this year.
Similar polls in September and June had foreseen the index
higher by mid-2016, compared with the latest consensus.
The index is then forecast to rise to 29,900 by the end of
2016. That will be close to the record high of 30,024.74 hit on
March 4 this year.
The BSE Sensex was among the world's best performers in
2014, rising almost 30 percent after Prime Minister Narendra
Modi took office on promises of reforms to boost growth.
But the government's inability to make a lot of headway and
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will start raising rates
this week have seen investors dump emerging market assets,
including Indian shares.
Foreign investors sold a net $1.7 billion in Indian shares
and debt in November, pushing the currency lower. The Indian
rupee hit a more than two-year low against the
greenback on Friday.
Still, with expectations a goods and services tax and land
acquisition bills will be passed into law, analyst see a fillip
to the economy and stocks over the coming year.
A Fed rate hike would also reduce market uncertainty after
investors agonized over U.S. monetary policy all year.
"Our markets (Indian shares) should start doing better from
next year, with impact on the economy by the measures taken by
the government and a clear trajectory from the Fed," said Neeraj
Dewan, director at Quantum Securities Private Limited.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Friday
the central bank was ready for "any eventuality" from the Fed
meeting this week.
India's stock market has generally outperformed other
emerging markets over the past two years.
Economic growth in Asia's third largest economy picked up in
July-September, outpacing China on improving domestic demand and
manufacturing activity.
That acceleration helped persuade the RBI to keep rates
unchanged last month after it had lowered the repo rate by 125
basis points this year, including a larger-than-expected 50
basis point cut in September.
