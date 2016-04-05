(Repeats Friday item with data link; no changes to text)
* Sensex expected to rebound over next year but risks high
* Budget viewed as a favourable to stocks
By Siddharth Iyer and Kailash Bathija
BENGALURU, April 5 India's benchmark BSE Sensex
will recoup this year's losses and rally about 10 percent from
here to the end of December on further improvement in the
domestic economy, which is already outperforming most in Asia, a
Reuters poll found.
Like many global stock markets, India's has had a
disappointing start to the year but has regained most of those
losses in the past month.
Indeed, the BSE index fell about 12 percent in January and
February as foreign investors sold risky assets in fear of a
sharper than anticipated economic slowdown in China.
But in March the index rose 10 percent, their best monthly
gain in more than four years boosted by big overseas inflows,
even as the risks emanating from China and elsewhere around the
world remain.
Buoyed by what strategists rated as a good annual budget
presented to parliament a month ago, the Sensex is
forecast to trade at 26,135 in three months, up from Thursday's
25,341.86 close.
The Sensex will then rally further and end 2016 at 28,000,
according to the median forecast of 50 analysts polled in the
past week. If realised, that means the index will record a 7
percent gain on the year after falling 5 percent last year.
Similar gains will be made by the broader NSE index,
which will reach 8,000 by end-June and then rise to 8,500 by
end-December, according to the poll. It closed Thursday at
7735.20.
"We've seen positive momentum post the budget, we are
expecting better balance of payments and fiscal deficits going
to narrow. These sentiments and indicators are going to provide
a positive boost to the economy," said Chandan Taparia, equity
research analyst at Anand Rathi.
"FIIs (foreign institutional investors) are coming back into
the Indian market and the rupee is strengthening so there is
some liquidity. We've witnessed selling pressure in the past
months because of global concerns, but now global volatility is
cooling down."
Still, forecasters gave a one in three chance Indian stocks
will continue falling, citing risks like poor monsoon rains,
volatility in local interest rate expectations and tighter
monetary policy in the United States.
Government spending and a broad-based revival in consumer
demand in the second half of the year will be key to economic
growth, said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at CARE Ratings,
adding that economic progress was vital to driving India's stock
market.
The Indian economy grew a robust 7.3 percent in the quarter
ending December on the year before. But most of the pick-up in
consumer spending was from urban regions and not rural areas
where a majority of India's 1.3 billion population live.
Sabnavis said further monetary policy easing would not help
the stock market. The Reserve Bank of India is likely to cut
interest rates from 6.75 percent to 6.50 percent when it meets
on April 5, according to a separate Reuters poll.
