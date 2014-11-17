(Adds details, share price)
Nov 17 Shares of Quindell Plc fell as
much as 24 percent after the British IT consultancy firm
announced the resignation of its joint broker nearly four weeks
after it had received notice.
Quindell said that Canaccord Genuity had submitted its
one-month notice of resignation on Oct. 21. It said the
resignation took effect on Monday, cutting short the notice
period by a few days.
Asked why it had not disclosed the resignation earlier, a
spokeswoman for Quindell declined to comment. She also declined
to comment on the reason for Canaccord's resignation.
Canaccord, which is also resigning as Quindell's financial
adviser, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Sunday Times reported on Nov. 16 that Quindell had
opened talks with hedge funds about a potential cash injection
after failing to interest banks in a deal. (thetim.es/1A1Ui4h)
Asked about that report, the spokeswoman for Quindell said
the company had "no current need for any third-party financing."
Quindell's shares were down 16 percent at 56.85 pence at
1212 GMT. They had earlier fallen to 52 pence, their lowest in
more than three years.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa in London and Esha Vaish in
Bangalore; Editing by Lionel Laurent and Robin Paxton)