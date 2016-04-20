By John McCrank
NEW YORK, April 20 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission should mandate an experiment in cutting
stock exchange fees and rebates, a move that could illuminate
flaws in a pricing model that critics say creates conflicts of
interest, a sub-committee of the regulator has recommended.
High exchange fees have been cited as one reason for a rise
in off-exchange trading, with nearly 40 percent of U.S. stock
trading taking place on lightly regulated private trading
venues, up sharply from 16 percent in 2008.
Many exchanges also pay rebates to brokers that send them
bids and offers not intended for immediate execution, providing
liquidity for others to trade against.
Critics say the model creates conflicts of interest because
brokers have incentives to send customers' orders to exchanges
that pay the biggest rebates, not necessarily those with the
best price or execution. Brokers say the rebates offset high
exchange fees.
A subgroup of the SEC's Equity Market Structure Advisory
Committee recommended that the regulator test reducing fees and
rebates in three separate groups of stocks with market
capitalizations of more than $3 billion for one or two years, in
a memorandum on the SEC's website dated April 19.
The full committee, made up of equity market executives and
experts, will meet on Tuesday to discuss the proposal.
Exchange fees are currently capped at 30 cents per 100
shares. Rebates are generally under 30 cents per 100 shares, but
can be higher.
Under the experiment, fees and rebates would be capped at 20
cents per 100 shares for the first group of stocks, 10 cents per
100 shares for the second group, and 2 cents per 100 shares for
the third.
The regulator would then be able to look at factors such as
changes in trading behavior on exchanges and private trading
platforms, the impact on bid-ask spreads, and the amount of
displayed liquidity for each group of stocks.
Nasdaq Inc ran a four-month-long experiment last
year, lowering fees for a group of stocks to 5 cents and rebates
to 4 cents. It found that it lost market share in those stocks
as many electronic trading firms sought higher rebates on other
exchanges.
An SEC-mandated experiment would apply to all exchanges,
including Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New York Stock
Exchange and Bats Global Markets.
The sub-committee did not recommend a start date for the
experiment.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by David Gregorio)