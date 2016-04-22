By John McCrank
| NEW YORK, April 22
NEW YORK, April 22 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission has been too slow to act on stock market
reforms and should quickly move forward with a temporary trial
to test the effects of a contentious pricing model used by
exchanges, two U.S. senators said on Friday.
The dominant pricing system used by exchanges, known as the
"maker-taker" model, will be discussed at a meeting of the SEC's
Equity Market Structure Advisory Committee (EMSAC) on Tuesday.
Under the system, exchanges pay brokers that send them bids
and offers not intended for immediate execution. This provides
liquidity for other brokers to trade against. The payments to
the liquidity makers are offset by fees paid by liquidity takers
- brokers that immediately execute orders.
"The incredible complexity of the practice of maker-taker
has spawned a number of negative outcomes - like conflicts of
interest between brokers and their clients, as brokers are
incentivized to chase a higher rebate or a lower access fee,"
Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Virginia said in a statement.
The model is used on Intercontinental Exchange Inc's
New York Stock Exchange, as well as exchanges run by Nasdaq Inc
and Bats Global Markets.
A subgroup of the SEC's EMSAC committee recommended earlier
this week that the regulator conduct a one or two year trial
that would allow the regulator to measure the effects of the
maker-taker model on the market.
The SEC should use framework provided in the recommendation
to move forward with a study, Warner, ranking member of the
Senate subcommittee that oversees securities, along with
Republican Mike Crapo of Idaho, chairman of the subcommittee,
said in a letter to the SEC.
The senators pressed the SEC's head of trading and markets
at a Senate hearing on March 3 over the length of time it has
taken the regulator to build a data system that would improve
oversight of the market, first proposed after the May 2010
"flash crash," among other issues.
"We are concerned - as we expressed at the hearing - about
the pace of reform efforts, particularly given the seriousness
of the concerns in our equity markets that you and others have
described," the senators said in the letter, which was addressed
to SEC Chair Mary Jo White.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Bernard Orr)