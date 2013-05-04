1248GMT - The Saudi all-share index close up 0.54
percent to 7214.06 points as petrochemicals and banking shares
posted some gains.
King Abdullah had earlier ordered compensation to be paid
for damage caused by extensive flooding across the country in
recent days and said emergency workers would receive an extra
month's salary.
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, the world's
top petrochemicals company, is up 1.66 percent while Saudi
Arabia's biggest listed lender, Al Rajhi Bank, is up
0.76 percent. Kingdom Holding closes up 0.88 percent.
The banking index gains 0.1 percent. The
petrochemicals index is up 0.99 percent.
----------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
0817GMT-Saudi stocks open higher on Saturday as the
all-share index rises 0.4 percent to 7204.5 points.
U.S. stocks climbed on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Dow
industrials hitting intraday record highs after U.S. employment
rose more-than-expected in April, easing concerns about weak
economic growth.
Meanwhile oil jumped more than $1 a barrel to its highest
point for over three weeks on Friday, as U.S. jobs data raised
the prospect of stronger oil demand.
Kingdom Holding rises 1.77 percent after a
subsidiary agreed to refinance the debt it used to buy London's
Savoy Hotel with a new 200 million-pound ($311 million) loan, it
said on Saturday.
The banking index is up 0.27 percent. Al Rajhi Bank
is up 0.76 percent. The petrochemicals index
is up 0.63 percent. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
is up 0.55 percent.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Angus McDowall)