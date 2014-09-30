* Some investors hold off bearish bets, await new strategy
* Lone Pine Capital trims large short position
* Short interest still rising but down from March highs
By Francesco Canepa and Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 30 Some hedge funds are holding
fire on Tesco in the wake of its accounting scandal and
share price slide, with at least one fund cutting its short
position as investors assess the potential for a rebound.
Although bearish bets on the world's third-biggest retailer
have ticked up over the past week, short interest is down from
its March highs. This suggests some speculative investors are
reluctant to step up aggressive bets on a stock that has fallen
nearly 20 percent in little over a week, is cheaply valued and
may have turnaround potential.
There are still short-sellers out there; regulatory filings
showed Tesco's largest short-seller, major hedge fund Lansdowne
Partners, was sticking to a two-year-old "short" on the shares
and major investor Blackrock reportedly reduced its stake in the
firm.
But regulatory disclosures also showed hedge fund Lone Pine
Capital has reduced its net short position on Tesco twice in the
past 10 days, taking it to 0.40 percent of the company's share
capital from 0.69 percent.
That followed billionaire Mike Ashley's bullish options bet
disclosed last Thursday that shares in Tesco would not fall.
Fund managers said they were reviewing the stock in light of
its inexpensive valuation - with its price at a two-year low
relative to its expected earnings - and turnaround prospects
under the new management led by Chief Executive Dave Lewis.
"I would not be short at these levels, and possibly consider
starting to build a long position," said Lex van Dam, a hedge
fund manager at Hampstead Capital.
Tesco said last week it said it had overstated first-half
profit by 250 million pounds ($405 million), compounding
existing concerns about its shrinking market share and sending
its stock to an 11-year low - a 50 percent drop in just over a
year.
PROFITABLE BET
Shorting Tesco has been a profitable bet.
Lone Pine is estimated to have made at least 19 million
pounds on its Tesco short and is sitting on a further 26 million
pounds of paper profit on that position, according to Reuters
calculations starting on July 29, when the hedge fund disclosed
its 0.5 percent net short position to the FCA regulator.
Short interest in Tesco, as measured by the proportion of
its shares that are out on loan, has ticked up to 2 percent
since it issued its latest profit warning but is still below its
March peak of 3 percent, Markit data showed.
Short sellers borrow a security and sell it, betting they
will be able to buy it back at a lower price before returning it
to the lender, bagging the difference.
"It generally pays to wait until more information and more
facts are there," John Hyman, head of equities at hedge fund
Cheyne Capital, said.
Hyman cited Dutch supermarket Ahold and France's
Carrefour as examples of two retailers which managed
to turn around their fortunes after being hit by performance and
accounting problems in recent years.
"Ultimately those things were ... satisfactorily resolved
and it turned out that there was a great buying opportunity for
the share market," he said.
Any turnaround is likely to need time and money, investors
said.
Tesco is the worst performer of Britain's so called "big
four" grocers, which also includes Wal-Mart's Asda,
Sainsbury's and Morrisons which have all been
losing market share to discounters.
The company is expected to have to cut prices to lure back
customers, denting its profit margin. Furthermore, analysts are
bracing for further write-offs on the company's accounts when
Tesco unveils its interim result on Oct. 23 - the first time
under new chief financial officer Alan Stewart.
"We need to clearly see the results of what's been going on
in their accounting in the last few months (and) to know the
strategy " said Simon Gergel, manager of Allianz Global
Investors' Merchants Trust.
(1 US dollar = 0.6164 British pound)
