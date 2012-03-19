BRIEF-Strides Shasun says not raised funds or entered into financing arrangement with KKR
* Clarifies on news item "Strides Shasun promoters raise RS. 500 crore from KKR"
Singapore's CDL Hospitality Trusts, which owns hotels, is well positioned to benefit from growing tourism in Singapore as well as stronger revenue for high-end hotels, OCBC Investment Research said.
It maintained its buy rating and a target price of S$2.00 for CDL Hospitality. Shares in the units were up 1.4 percent at S$1.785, and have gained 15.5 percent this year.
"Many of the visitors from developing countries are not budget travelers," said OCBC, highlighting that the revenue per available room (RevPAR) for high-end hotels in Singapore outperformed budget hotels in January.
Overall, RevPAR for Singapore hotels rose 11.7 percent in January from a year ago, while visitor arrivals grew 13.4 percent, data from the Singapore Tourism Board shows.
"With the majority of its revenue coming from high-end Singapore hotels, CDL Hospitality Trusts will continue to be a beneficiary of the blossoming tourism industry," OCBC said.
Singapore MSCI March futures rose 0.2 percent on Monday, signaling a positive start for the Straits Times Index .
Asian shares edged higher and the dollar was firm against the yen on Monday with investors buoyed by the U.S. market hitting an almost four-year high last week and by higher European stocks reflecting signs of growing stability in the euro zone.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 9) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% --------------------------