DBS Vickers Securities upgraded Singapore's CH Offshore to buy from hold, citing an earnings recovery and compelling valuations.

The brokerage raised its share price target on the provider of offshore vessels to S$0.50 from S$0.43. CH Offshore shares were up 5.5 percent at S$0.38.

The brokerage said the company is expected to benefit from an improvement in the charter market, with its earnings set to bottom out in 2002 and recover 22 percent in 2013.

10:12 STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-CIMB prefers Indonesian planters

CIMB is recommending investors buy Indonesian planters on a potential bounce in crude palm oil prices in the second quarter.

"Dwindling soybean stocks and higher crude oil prices could offset high palm oil stocks. We remain cautious on Malaysian players with downstream exposure," the brokerage said in a note.

"Malaysian downstream producers have started to import processed palm oil from Indonesia due to their more competitive pricing. Unless the Malaysian government takes action, this situation is likely to intensify as more refining capacities come onstream in Indonesia in the middle of the year."

CIMB has an outperform rating on Indonesian firms including BW Plantation and Sampoerna Agro, a trading buy on Sime Darby and Indofood Agri Resources and an underperform rating on IOI Corp, Kuala Lumpur Kepong and Genting Plantations.

09:21 STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Singapore healthcare REITs attractive-OCBC

OCBC Investment Research said Singapore's healthcare real estate investment trusts (REIT) provide a safe shelter for investors as the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, backed by their defensive income streams.

First REIT and Parkway Life REIT are growing inorganically, and expanded their geographical footprint by penetrating into new markets recently, the brokerage said.

"We expect further acquisitions to come as both REITs seek to leverage on the robust fundamentals in the regional healthcare scene," OCBC said in a note.

It reiterated its overweight rating on healthcare REITs, and has a buy rating on First REIT with a target price of S$0.89.

08:50 RTRS-STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Singapore index futures edge up

Singapore MSCI March futures SSGc1 gained 0.4 percent, indicating a higher start for the Straits Times Index .FTSTI.

Among other markets, MSCI's index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 0.5 percent after slipping on Monday on concerns about a moderation in Chinese demand.

The dollar hovered below an 11-month high against the yen on Tuesday and regional shares edged up, as investors awaited policy decisions by the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve.

