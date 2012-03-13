Singapore MSCI March futures gained 0.4 percent, indicating a higher start for the Straits Times Index.

Among other markets, MSCI's index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan was up 0.5 percent after slipping on Monday on concerns about a moderation in Chinese demand.

The dollar hovered below an 11-month high against the yen on Tuesday and regional shares edged up, as investors awaited policy decisions by the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve.

