Singapore MSCI March futures gained 0.15 percent on Friday, indicating the benchmark Straits Times Index could edge higher despite bad news on the global front.

Oil prices plunged nearly $2 per barrel and global stocks fell for a third consecutive session on Thursday, as shrinking manufacturing in China and in the two largest economies of the euro zone fueled worries about global growth.

Tokyo's Nikkei share average was down 1.1 percent early on Friday and MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.2 percent. Stocks in resource-dependent Australia fell 0.5 percent.

