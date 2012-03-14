Singapore MSCI March futures gained 0.9 percent on Wednesday, indicating a higher start for the Straits Times Index .

Both Tokyo and Seoul shares rallied in early trade to fresh seven-month highs, tracking U.S. stocks which posted their best day of the year after a slightly stronger economic outlook from the Federal Reserve and upbeat retail sales data.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei rose 1.9 percent, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index advanced 1.2 percent.

0840 (0040 GMT)

Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore

