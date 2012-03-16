SINGAPORE, March 16 Singapore MSCI March futures edged 0.1 percent up on Friday, indicating a higher opening for the Straits Times Index.

Asian shares steadied on Friday and the dollar took a breather after its recent broad rally spurred some profit taking, but a fresh batch of data suggesting the U.S. economy may be picking up momentum underpinned investor sentiment.

0843 (0043 GMT)

Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore

Reuters messaging rm://charmian.kok.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net