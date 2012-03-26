Singapore's index futures rose 0.23 percent, indicating a stronger start for the benchmark Straits Times Index.

The Nikkei share average was up 0.36 percent on Monday, while the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan gained 0.27 percent, finding some support after losing ground last week on fears of the impact of an economic slowdown in China.

0845 (0045 GMT)

(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore)

