CIMB Research is seeing shoots of recovery in the offshore
support vessel (OSV) sector as more new rigs intensify demand.
"With fleet growth coming to an end, we see OSV supply
tightening in 2012," the brokerage said and kept its overweight
rating on the offshore and marine sector.
STX OSV Holdings Ltd and Ezra Holdings Ltd
are CIMB's top picks, given their global exposure and
links to the North Sea. It raised its target price on STX OSV to
S$2.02 from S$1.78.
CIMB sad it was generally more positive on Singapore vessel
owners than shipyards as improving utilisation in the early
phase of this upcycle should have an immediate impact on their
profitability.
CIMB has an outperform rating on Ezra, Ezion Holdings Ltd
, Mermaid Martime PCL and Swiber Holdings Ltd
, STX OSV and ASL Marine Holdings. It has an
underperform rating on Otto Marine Ltd.
09:56 STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-CDL Hospitality to gain from strong
tourism-OCBC
Singapore's CDL Hospitality Trusts, which owns
hotels, is well positioned to benefit from growing tourism in
Singapore as well as stronger revenue for high-end hotels, OCBC
Investment Research said.
It maintained its buy rating and a target price of S$2.00
for CDL Hospitality. Shares in the units were up 1.4 percent at
S$1.785, and have gained 15.5 percent this year.
"Many of the visitors from developing countries are not
budget travelers," said OCBC, highlighting that the revenue per
available room (RevPAR) for high-end hotels in Singapore
outperformed budget hotels in January.
Overall, RevPAR for Singapore hotels rose 11.7 percent in
January from a year ago, while visitor arrivals grew 13.4
percent, data from the Singapore Tourism Board shows.
"With the majority of its revenue coming from high-end
Singapore hotels, CDL Hospitality Trusts will continue to be a
beneficiary of the blossoming tourism industry," OCBC said.
Singapore MSCI March futures rose 0.2 percent on
Monday, signaling a positive start for the Straits Times Index
.
Asian shares edged higher and the dollar was firm against
the yen on Monday with investors buoyed by the U.S. market
hitting an almost four-year high last week and by higher
European stocks reflecting signs of growing stability in the
euro zone.
