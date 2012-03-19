SINGAPORE, March 19 Singapore MSCI March futures rose 0.2 percent on Monday, signaling a positive start for the Straits Times Index.

Asian shares edged higher and the dollar was firm against the yen on Monday with investors buoyed by the U.S. market hitting an almost four-year high last week and by higher European stocks reflecting signs of growing stability in the euro zone.

0838 (0038 GMT)

Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore

